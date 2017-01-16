New Horizons Preschool in Batavia to open doors to prospective parents

BATAVIA – New Horizons Preschool, offered through the Batavia Park District, invites prospective parents to meet teachers, explore classrooms and learn more about the play-based program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Children also are welcome to attend. The preschool at 14 N. Van Buren St. is designed to nurture social and emotional growth, as well as a beginning adjustment to a more formal school experience, a news release stated.

