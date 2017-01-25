Meet Siberian huskies at Batavia dog sled demo
Dogs from McHenry County-based Free Spirit Siberian Rescue will participate in a sled dog demonstration on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Fox Valley Park District's Lippold Park, Batavia. Dogs from McHenry County-based Free Spirit Siberian Rescue will participate in a sled dog demonstration on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Fox Valley Park District's Lippold Park, Batavia.
