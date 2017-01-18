Kiddie Academy dance party on tap for...

Kiddie Academy dance party on tap for children in Batavia

Because children as young as 6 months old can recognize the beat in music and dance along, and are able to learn partner steps by age 4, Kiddie Academy invites children of all ages to attend its second annual "DanceParty!" from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in Batavia. Participants will learn an age-appropriate dance and then showcase their new moves at the free indoor event hosted by Kiddie Academy, a news release stated.

