Jazz and Icarus myth to heat up Water Street Studios in Batavia

BATAVIA – Water Street Studios in Batavia will host the second performance in its Live Art Series from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27, titled “Too Close To The Sun: An Evening of Jazz and Mythology,” with Dan Anderson, Steve Ramsdell and Irene Anderson. Part one will explore the beauty of jazz with Dan Anderson on bass and tuba, and Ramsdell on guitar, who will render chorus and verse on select standards from the jazz repertoire, including songs from Brazil popularized by Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Antonio Carlos Jobim and Gilberto Gil, a news release stated.

