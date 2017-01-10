Home-rule referendum knocked off Batavia ballot
The referendum question designed to revoke Batavia's home-rule powers will not appear on the April 4 election ballot. The Batavia Electoral Board on Jan. 13 upheld a formal objection to the ballot initiative, citing an insufficient number of signatures on the petition that was filed with the Batavia City Clerk's Office.
