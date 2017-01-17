Holy Cross School to kick off Catholic Schools Week with open house
Holy Cross fifth-graders work on a science project. As part of Catholic Schools Week, the Batavia school invites new and prospective families to attend a barbecue open house Sunday, Jan. 29. Catholic Schools Week, an annual nationwide event, offers Holy Cross School in Batavia an opportunity to celebrate its successes and showcase the unique qualities of the school, which have allowed it to thrive and grow each year since its inception.
