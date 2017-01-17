Holy Cross School to kick off Catholi...

Holy Cross School to kick off Catholic Schools Week with open house

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Holy Cross fifth-graders work on a science project. As part of Catholic Schools Week, the Batavia school invites new and prospective families to attend a barbecue open house Sunday, Jan. 29. Catholic Schools Week, an annual nationwide event, offers Holy Cross School in Batavia an opportunity to celebrate its successes and showcase the unique qualities of the school, which have allowed it to thrive and grow each year since its inception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
teenage sleepovers (Jul '14) Sat sleepover girl 18
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Fri Double Bubble 1
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken... Jan 18 so you know 1
Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t Jan 16 Terri 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10) Jan 4 jennifer 13
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,141,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC