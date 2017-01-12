Hearing Friday on validity of Batavia home-rule referendum petition
The Batavia electoral board will meet Friday to determine if a petition for an April referendum on home-rule status is valid. BRG collected 381 signatures, but state law requires 8 percent of the number of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election in the city, which equates to more than 1,100 signatures.
