Glen Ellyn man person of interest in suspicious death in Batavia
The Batavia Police Department seeks help in locating Michael J. Marlovitz, 23, of Glen Ellyn, as a person of interest in the investigation of a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Rye Court, Batavia, according to a police department news release. Batavia police and fire department personnel were dispatched to a home on Batavia's east side at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 6 for a report of a person not breathing, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Jealous
|83
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|Jan 4
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC