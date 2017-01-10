FAWN Gifts expands retail space in Batavia

The array of goods created by local makers has been expanded at FAWN Gifts, which opened last year in Batavia's incubator space, a historic limestone building at 2 E. Wilson St. Owner Brea Hayes and manager Stefin Steberl share the goal of creating a relaxed, artfully designed space in which to build community, encourage self-care and support local artisans. "It's been great," Hayes said of the fledgling business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.