FAWN Gifts expands retail space in Batavia
The array of goods created by local makers has been expanded at FAWN Gifts, which opened last year in Batavia's incubator space, a historic limestone building at 2 E. Wilson St. Owner Brea Hayes and manager Stefin Steberl share the goal of creating a relaxed, artfully designed space in which to build community, encourage self-care and support local artisans. "It's been great," Hayes said of the fledgling business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|Mikey
|173
|teenage sleepovers (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|April's Flower
|19
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Fri
|Double Bubble
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Jan 18
|so you know
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t
|Jan 16
|Terri
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC