Editorial: Batavia anti-home rule drive puts focus on tensions, importance of elections
The 1970 Illinois Constitution was drafted with a home-rule provision that automatically gives municipalities with at least 25,000 people greater powers of self governance. A home-rule community "may exercise any power and perform any function pertaining to its government and affairs, including, but not limited to, the power to regulate for the protection of the public health, safety, morals and welfare; to license; to tax; and to incur debt."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Jealous
|83
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|Jan 4
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC