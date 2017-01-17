Donate to Chip in Batavia's Prom Dress Giveaway
CHIP IN Batavia is collecting gently used prom dresses through Feb. 16. If you have a donation, drop it off at the Batavia Public Library during business hours. For the fourth year in a row, CHIP IN Batavia is collecting and giving away prom dresses to area students.
