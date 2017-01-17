Donate to Chip in Batavia's Prom Dres...

Donate to Chip in Batavia's Prom Dress Giveaway

Yesterday

CHIP IN Batavia is collecting gently used prom dresses through Feb. 16. If you have a donation, drop it off at the Batavia Public Library during business hours. For the fourth year in a row, CHIP IN Batavia is collecting and giving away prom dresses to area students.

Batavia, IL

