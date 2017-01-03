Deadline nears for Lazarus House gala 'Unmasking the Face of Homelessness'
The Da Capo Duo, with flutist Kristen Paxinos and guitarist Ben Westfall, will bring their blend of classical and contemporary styles to Lazarus House's second annual gala on Jan. 20. Lazarus House is now accepting reservations for the second annual gala "Unmasking the Face of Homelessness" on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Road in St. Charles. Enjoy social hour filled with silent auction items, mystery wine, and live music by the Da Capo Duo, with Ben Westfall and Kristen Paxinos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Pissed off
|82
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|Wed
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC