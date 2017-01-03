Deadline nears for Lazarus House gala...

Deadline nears for Lazarus House gala 'Unmasking the Face of Homelessness'

The Da Capo Duo, with flutist Kristen Paxinos and guitarist Ben Westfall, will bring their blend of classical and contemporary styles to Lazarus House's second annual gala on Jan. 20. Lazarus House is now accepting reservations for the second annual gala "Unmasking the Face of Homelessness" on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Road in St. Charles. Enjoy social hour filled with silent auction items, mystery wine, and live music by the Da Capo Duo, with Ben Westfall and Kristen Paxinos.

