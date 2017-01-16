Dads and daughters date night nears in Batavia

BATAVIA – Dads and daughters age 3 and older can dance the night away from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Rotolo Middle School in Batavia at a “Daddy Daughter Date Night” featuring entertainment, dessert, dancing, games and a photo booth. The cost is $30 per couple, and $15 for each additional daughter, a Batavia Park District news release stated.

