Crowd warmed by peace concert sing-along in Batavia

Batavia barber Craig Foltos holds the microphone for singer-guitarist Ryan Worthy of Batavia during the peace concert sing-along Jan. 29 on the Peace Bridge over the Fox River in downtown Batavia. Batavians make their voices heard during the second annual peace concert sing-along Jan. 29 on the Peace Bridge, a pedestrian span over the Fox River in downtown Batavia.

