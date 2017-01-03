CO detectors can protect against 'invisible killer'
From left, Batavia Ace Hardware manager Joel Gonzalez and Batavia Fire Department firefighter/paramedic Chris LaFleur and Lt. Casey Balsitis recommend installing carbon monoxide detectors in your home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Pissed off
|82
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|14 hr
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC