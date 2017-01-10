Challenge filed against petition to s...

Challenge filed against petition to scuttle Batavia home rule

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – An objection has been filed against the petition to hold a referendum in Batavia that would strip the city of its home-rule powers. Former City Administrator Bill McGrath and his wife, Donetta, filed the objection Jan. 9 with Batavia City Clerk Christine Simkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Wed Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10) Jan 4 jennifer 13
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC