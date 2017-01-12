Can expansion of liquor licenses, alc...

Can expansion of liquor licenses, alcohol prevention efforts co-exist in peace?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A suburban downtown sees too many rowdy bar patrons getting into fights, driving erratically, sullying the city's reputation and setting a dangerous example -- all at a time of heightened concerns about drug and alcohol addiction. Officials tighten liquor ordinances in the city code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t 4 hr Terri 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10) Jan 4 jennifer 13
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC