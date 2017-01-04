Books Between Bites in Batavia to celebrate introverts
BATAVIA – The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Anderson of Batavia United Methodist Church will discuss “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking” by Susan Cain at the next gathering of Books Between Bites.
