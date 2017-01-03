Batavians ask for referendum on home rule, but signatures may be lacking
But whether they got enough other people to agree with them was unclear Tuesday afternoon, the day petitions were due. Clerk John Cunningham could not be reached Tuesday, however, to comment on whether he will automatically reject the petition, or if an objection is required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC