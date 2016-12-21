Batavia Women in Business unwraps fre...

Batavia Women in Business unwraps fresh logo at holiday luncheon

Celebrating charitable gifts at the December luncheon are Batavia Women in Business past co-chair Karen Pedersen , of Pedersen Design; Melinda Kintz, executive director of Batavia United Way; Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke; Roy Bailey, director of Batavia ACCESS Toy Drive; and Batavia Women in Business Co-chair Anita Malik, Neighbors Magazine. The more than 80 guests contributed toys and raised over $1,400 in cash and gift cards through raffle baskets for the Batavia ACCESS Toy Drive and Batavia United Way's Adopt A Family.

