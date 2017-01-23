Batavia students write, perform new version of 'Robin Hood'
Freshman Maisie Sweeney as Deer and senior Cam Tucker as Robin Hood rehearse a scene from Batavia High School's production of "The Legend of Robin Hood?" Little John, played by Junior Max Micheli, and Robin Hood, played by senior Cam Tucker, rehearse a scene from Batavia High School's production of "The Legend of Robin Hood?" That magic spell gives the legend of Robin Hood and his merry band of men a new twist or two, when the classic story gets a mind of its own. What: Batavia High School's production of "The Legend of Robin Hood?" When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26-27; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 Where: Black Box Theater at Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St. Tickets: $12 online, $14 by phone.
