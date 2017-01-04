Batavia police reports
According to a police report, they are Steven T. Williams, 25, of the 1200 block of Terrance View Drive, Aurora; Rina M. Madison, 23, of the 700 block of Liberty Street, Aurora; and Natalie B. Ramsey, 25, of the 2100 block of Sanibel Isle, Portage, Mich. • Jesus C. Macias Jr., 37, of the 200 block of Webster Street, Batavia, was charged Dec. 28 in that block with the possession of between 10 and 30 grams of marijuana.
