Batavia plans Main Street reconstruction; input sought at open house
BATAVIA – Most people would consider Wilson Street to be Batavia's main street, but the city does have a Main Street, and it is a key thoroughfare about to see a makeover. Main Street runs parallel to West Wilson Street, starting at a T-intersection with South Water Street two blocks south of Wilson, and extends west into the hinterlands of rural Kane County.
