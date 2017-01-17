Batavia library to host 2nd Science & Art Fair
BATAVIA – Families are invited to the Batavia Public Library's second annual Science & Art Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Children can view exhibits and participate in a number of activities sponsored by the DuPage Children's Museum, Fox Valley Wildlife Center, the Frank Lloyd Wright Preservation Trust, Kane County Forest Preserve District, SciTech Hands On Museum, Water Street Studios and Dr. Mondrian Contreras, veterinarian. Families can learn about stained glass, wild animals in the Fox Valley, and pet care; try out a harmonograph; take a bird sketching lesson; and other programs.
