Batavia library lecture to feature Lincoln, school history labs

"Lincoln and the Spirit of Improvement" will be the next program in the Batavia Public Library's New Lyceum Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Guest speaker Matt Holm, Batavia High School American history teacher, will discuss Lincoln's drive for self-development and his support for government programs that provided fresh opportunity for the young country. The lecture is free, but registration is required at BataviaPublicLibrary.org or by calling the library reference desk at 630-879-1393, ext.

