Batavia library lecture to feature Lincoln, school history labs
"Lincoln and the Spirit of Improvement" will be the next program in the Batavia Public Library's New Lyceum Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Guest speaker Matt Holm, Batavia High School American history teacher, will discuss Lincoln's drive for self-development and his support for government programs that provided fresh opportunity for the young country. The lecture is free, but registration is required at BataviaPublicLibrary.org or by calling the library reference desk at 630-879-1393, ext.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t
|Mon
|Terri
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|Jan 4
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC