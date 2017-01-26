Batavia High students take on fashion...

Batavia High students take on fashion design challenge

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Last year's winner of BHS Rock the Runway was junior Isabel Walker, whose design was modeled by Emmy Ozanne. Batavia High School senior Devin Couturier took the People's Choice Award at last year's BHS Rock the Runway show with this gown made of coffee filters, modeled by Tori McKeehan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07) Jan 22 Mikey 173
teenage sleepovers (Jul '14) Jan 22 April's Flower 19
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken... Jan 18 so you know 1
Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t Jan 16 Terri 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC