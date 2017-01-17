Batavia expo showcases local volunteer opportunities
The Batavia Park District will showcase those local volunteer opportunities during its Community Resource Expo from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Eastside Community Center, 14 N. Van Buren St. The expo allows residents to chat with representatives from local groups to find out how to get involved and donate time, expertise or resources. These organizations have been built to aid in every possible need.
