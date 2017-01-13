Batavia Chamber names Ole Award, Spir...

Batavia Chamber names Ole Award, Spirit winners in advance of Inspire 2017

BATAVIA – Seven Batavia businesses will be honored as 2016 Ole Award winners at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce's Inspire 2017 event Jan. 27. And as a special addition this year, the chamber will award Roy and Jeanne Bailey and Rudy and Marilyn Dubis a special Spirit of Batavia Award for their work with Batavia ACCESS Toy Drive. Taking its title from a traditional Swedish name, the Ole Awards are given to businesses for a significant improvement and investment either for new construction or for remodeling, according to a news release.

