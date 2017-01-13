Batavia Chamber names Ole Award, Spirit winners in advance of Inspire 2017
BATAVIA – Seven Batavia businesses will be honored as 2016 Ole Award winners at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce's Inspire 2017 event Jan. 27. And as a special addition this year, the chamber will award Roy and Jeanne Bailey and Rudy and Marilyn Dubis a special Spirit of Batavia Award for their work with Batavia ACCESS Toy Drive. Taking its title from a traditional Swedish name, the Ole Awards are given to businesses for a significant improvement and investment either for new construction or for remodeling, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07)
|8 hr
|Mikey
|173
|teenage sleepovers (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|April's Flower
|19
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Fri
|Double Bubble
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Jan 18
|so you know
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t
|Jan 16
|Terri
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC