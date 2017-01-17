Aurora Junior Woman's Club to present 'Descendants' Feb. 24-25
Aurora Junior Woman's Club with the Aurora Children's Dental Service has announced its 56th annual musical. "Descendants" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the West Aurora High School auditorium, 1201 W. New York St. in Aurora.
