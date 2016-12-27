Albright Theatre in Batavia to hold a...

Albright Theatre in Batavia to hold auditions for 'Incorruptible' comedy

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – Albright Theatre Company in Batavia will hold auditions for “Incorruptible” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. It's a Monty Python-esque comedy set in the Dark Ages, a news release stated, and will be directed by Craig Gustafson. Casting is for five men and three women, all in their 20s to 70s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Mon lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC