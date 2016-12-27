Albright Theatre in Batavia to hold auditions for 'Incorruptible' comedy
BATAVIA – Albright Theatre Company in Batavia will hold auditions for “Incorruptible” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. It's a Monty Python-esque comedy set in the Dark Ages, a news release stated, and will be directed by Craig Gustafson. Casting is for five men and three women, all in their 20s to 70s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Mon
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC