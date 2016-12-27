Albright Theatre in Batavia to hold auditions for 'Incorruptible' comedy

BATAVIA – Albright Theatre Company in Batavia will hold auditions for “Incorruptible” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. It's a Monty Python-esque comedy set in the Dark Ages, a news release stated, and will be directed by Craig Gustafson. Casting is for five men and three women, all in their 20s to 70s.

