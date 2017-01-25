Advocates visit Hultgren's office abo...

Advocates visit Hultgren's office about ACA, health care coverage

Page Poris of Geneva and Pam Verner of St. Charles meet with Susan Russell, staff person at the Campton Hills district office of U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Winfield. The women were part of a group of about 20 who visited Hultgren's office to voice their concerns about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and how it would be replaced.

