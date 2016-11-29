The Holmstad in Batavia to present Christmas Open House festivities
A Christmas Open House is planned Dec. 17 at The Holmstad retirement community in Batavia, and will include a trolley tour of wooden scenes created by residents including this nativity. Residents and staff have poured their talents into preparations for a Christmas Open House planned Dec. 17 at The Holmstad retirement community in Batavia.
