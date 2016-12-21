The Daily Herald Week in Pictures gallery
Cecilia Santiago, 12, and Jordan Magana, 11, play their Guitarron with the new Mariachi Los Rayos de Leman Middle School's band at an open rehearsal Monday in West Chicago. Alice Gustafson Elementary School is teaching fourth-grade students to knit during an after-school club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|4 hr
|Zoo keeper
|2
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|14 hr
|!!!
|1
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Former Chicago Ridge police chief's pay soared ... (Sep '12)
|Dec 8
|Manhatan
|257
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC