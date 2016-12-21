Showdown expected after Batavia library bans political activity on lot, sidewalk
Batavia library officials have banned residents from collecting petition signatures on library property for an April referendum. The group, aiming for a vote to revoke the city's home-rule authority, plans to return Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Mon
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC