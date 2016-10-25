Salt Escape cave in Batavia aims for therapeutic benefits; also has edibles
Tim Bradley stands in the salt cave he created in his newly opened business, The Salt Escape, on North River Street in downtown Batavia. Murals are by artist Joseph Gagnepain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|17 hr
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Fri
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Former Chicago Ridge police chief's pay soared ... (Sep '12)
|Dec 8
|Manhatan
|257
|Donald Trump for President
|Dec 3
|wow
|2
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC