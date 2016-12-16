River's Edge Bar & Grill in Batavia sets gastropub to music
Owner Melissa Monno pours a beer at River's Edge Bar & Grill at 12 N. River St. in Batavia. She celebrated her first year as proprietor earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|3 hr
|qwe
|5
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|15 hr
|Tony Tiger
|2
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Tue
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC