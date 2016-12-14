News Stories of the Year: Proposed development to reshape downtown Batavia
Among this year's major news stories, a massive redevelopment proposal at Route 25 and Wilson Street in Batavia would raze the vacant Baptist church, but preserve its bell tower as part of One Washington Place. An artist's rendering of the Wilson Street view shows the scope of the One Washington Place proposal for apartments and retail just east of the Fox River in downtown Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Dec 28
|Tony Tiger
|2
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC