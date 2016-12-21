Kane County electronics recycling program gaining momentum

After a tumultuous year for Kane County's electronics recycling program, officials believe their new and improved system has become somewhat of a success story. From when the program relaunched mid-September to the end of November, the daily drop-off sites in Batavia, South Elgin and West Dundee collected 109,778 pounds of electronic materials from 1,424 residents, said Jennifer Jarland, the county's recycling program coordinator.

