Kane County electronics recycling program gaining momentum

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Daily Herald

After a tumultuous year for Kane County's electronics recycling program, officials believe their new and improved system has become somewhat of a success story. From when the program relaunched mid-September to the end of November, the daily drop-off sites in Batavia, South Elgin and West Dundee collected 109,778 pounds of electronic materials from 1,424 residents, said Jennifer Jarland, the county's recycling program coordinator.

