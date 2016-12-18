Geneva Mental Health Board awards $164,300 in grants
GENEVA – The Geneva Mental Health Board last month awarded $164,300 to 11 service providers in Geneva through its annual grants for local nonprofits. Suzy Shogren, chairwoman of the Geneva Mental Health Board , said each of the providers rely on these funds to provide services for Geneva residents.
