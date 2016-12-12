Generosity restores vandalized Batavi...

Generosity restores vandalized Batavia bulldog at Bark Park

The bulldog statue at Batavia's Bark Park was vandalized, but has been repaired for free thanks to the generosity of dog lover John Dixon, owner of Classic Carriage collision repair in Batavia. It will be returned to the park after an artist completes the restoration.

