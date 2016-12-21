Fermi Lab co-founder, physicist Dr. Edwin Goldwasser dies

This 2007 photo provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign shows Dr. Edwin Goldwasser in the Physics Library of the university. Goldwasser, a co-founder of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and one of the world's most prominent physicists, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at the age of 97. less This 2007 photo provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign shows Dr. Edwin Goldwasser in the Physics Library of the university.

