Dennis O'Brien Music to perform New Y...

Dennis O'Brien Music to perform New Year's Eve at Fiora's

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

GENEVA – For those planning on celebrating New Year's Eve with dinner and live music, Fiora's Restaurant, 317 S. Third St., Geneva, might be just the place. Dennis O'Brien Music will perform acoustic guitar, classic rock and pop with John Paruolo and Pete Kruse from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31. O'Brien, of St. Charles, plays guitar and sings; Batavia resident Paruolo plays keyboards and sings; and percussionist Kruse is from Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... 3 hr okimar 4
News Malls debate teen policies after fights 4 hr Terry 1
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Tue Zoo keeper 2
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC