Batavia mayor to deliver milestone Books Between Bites talk
Books Between Bites, Batavia's noontime book program, will continue its 30th season with a presentation by Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke on Dec. 15. Schielke, the speaker at the very first Books Between Bites gathering, will present his 30th program, the news release stated. His talk will focus on Christmas season writings and stories with a connection to Batavia.
