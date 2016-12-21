Batavia High could eliminate class rank
However, the current system of "Highest Honors," High Honors," and "Honors" would remain in place, if the Batavia Unit District 101 school board approves the change at its January meeting. Nationwide, many schools have eliminated class rank.
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|7 hr
|Tony Tiger
|2
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|16 hr
|okimar
|4
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Tue
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
