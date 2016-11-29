Batavia Hall of Honor accepting nominations
BATAVIA – Nominations are sought for the Hall of Honor recognition program in 2017, coordinated by Batavia School District 101 and the Hall of Honor Committee. The program is designed to honor accomplishments made by Batavia High School alumni, District 101 staff members and community members who have demonstrated excellence in their field and/or commitment to District 101.
