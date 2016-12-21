Batavia Chamber of Commerce honors lo...

Batavia Chamber of Commerce honors longtime volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Daily Herald

Batavia residents Ed and Nancy Weiss, who have served the community for decades, are the 2016 Batavia Citizens of the Year. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will honor the couple Jan. 27 at its annual awards event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora 4 hr Zoo keeper 2
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... 14 hr !!! 1
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Sat Tylerman747 198
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
News Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13) Dec 10 Wilsonthejudge 11
News Former Chicago Ridge police chief's pay soared ... (Sep '12) Dec 8 Manhatan 257
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC