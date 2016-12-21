Batavia Chamber of Commerce honors longtime volunteers
Batavia residents Ed and Nancy Weiss, who have served the community for decades, are the 2016 Batavia Citizens of the Year. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will honor the couple Jan. 27 at its annual awards event.
