Aurora man charged with attempted murder
A 34-year-old Aurora man has been charged with attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated battery in connection with a Dec. 21 stabbing that critically injured another man, police said Friday. Shaun Ramirez of the 1300 block of North Glen Circle is accused of stabbing a 46-year-old man around 7:30 p.m. outside of Ramirez's home.
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
|Condo manager critical of Neighborhood Watch (Jun '13)
|Dec 10
|Wilsonthejudge
|11
|Former Chicago Ridge police chief's pay soared ... (Sep '12)
|Dec 8
|Manhatan
|257
|Donald Trump for President
|Dec 3
|wow
|2
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
