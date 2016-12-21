Aurora man charged with attempted murder

A 34-year-old Aurora man has been charged with attempted murder, armed violence and aggravated battery in connection with a Dec. 21 stabbing that critically injured another man, police said Friday. Shaun Ramirez of the 1300 block of North Glen Circle is accused of stabbing a 46-year-old man around 7:30 p.m. outside of Ramirez's home.

