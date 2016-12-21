Albright Theatre to hold auditions for 'Incorruptible' Jan. 8-9

Albright Theatre Company will hold auditions for Michael Hollinger's satirical comedy "Incorruptible" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 and Monday, Jan. 9, at the theater, located on the third floor of the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. If needed, callbacks will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, by invitation only. The comedy is set in Priseaux, France, c.

