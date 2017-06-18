FILE: Dog at Bastrop Animal Shelter, June 18, 2017.
The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is asking for help, saying it is overwhelmed with dogs and cats and is at 100 percent capacity. To help relieve strain on the facility, they have cut adoption fees in half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
