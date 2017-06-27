Bastrop water district mulling $7.5 m...

Bastrop water district mulling $7.5 million Tahitian Village road bond

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

The Bastrop County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 board, staff and attorneys listen to a presentation on a plan to pave all the remaining roads in Tahitian Village, a project that could be financed with a $7.5 million bond referendum in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 20 FartPoopShart 6
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 19 Slow fart cooking 2
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16) Mar '17 jallen5894 2
News Woman Dies in Bastrop Camper Fire (Jul '09) Mar '17 Taz5961 31
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,247 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC